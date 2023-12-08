Cam'ron Might Sue Joe Budden Podcast For Defamation Over Underage Sex Work Claims

Cam'ron isn't taking The Joe Budden Podcast's recent comments on him lightly at all. Moreover, for those unaware, the crew reacted to him and Ma$e's story about having a threesome with a brothel sex worker back in the 1990s. During their discussion on that story, podcast co-host Melyssa Ford insinuated that there could've been underage girls at that establishment that they could've encountered. The rapper was obviously not happy at all, and had previously called out Ford and the podcast as a whole for making such claims. During a recent Instagram Live session on Thursday (December 7), he did not accept Ford's apology for making those insinuations.

"First of all, I only like older b***hes," Cam'ron expressed. "Second of all, it was 1992– we were underage! I just turned motherf***ing 16. You can’t just say s**t like that and two days later be like, ‘Oh, my bad. I wasn’t thinking.’ You damn right you wasn’t thinking! Why say that in the beginning? You not even from here! You not even from this country! I could’ve went straight to: Ice-T f***ed you in the bathroom for $2,000 when you was doing waitressing. I didn’t even go there! You used to f**k in the bathroom at the Kit Kat Club or one of them old-a** clubs. Stop, you a video vixen!

Cam'ron Continues To Blast The Joe Budden Podcast: Watch

"They either threw her under the bus or they said, ‘F**k it, let’s get the ratings,'” Cam'ron continued. “I was gonna leave it alone, but then she said sorry. But the sorry wasn’t even genuine– that s**t was fake. I don’t even know who convinced her to do this s**t, but whoever did, that was smart because now if I sue n***as for defamation of character, I’m a sucker, right? Well, I might be a sucker. I don’t know yet, I’m thinking about it– pause."

"I wake up and my man shows me QueenzFlip talking about, ‘None of you podcasters gonna hold down Melyssa Ford?’" he concluded. "Hold down for what?! Disrespect n***as some more?! How you co-signing her saying some s**t like that? Now she on a lonely hill? You co-signing bulls**t! I’m on a lonely hill, n***a! Shoutout to Joe Budden for hiring all these washed-up n***as. You could open a dry cleaning business, n***a." For more news on Cam'ron and The Joe Budden Podcast, come back to HNHH.

