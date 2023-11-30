Cam'ron Makes Mase Uncomfortable With Wild Threesome Story: Watch

Cam'ron and Mase have been killing it with It Is What It Is. Overall, the show has been a staple of the sports world. These two deliver some hilarious opinions and they do not care about offending anyone. Although they may not be seasoned journalists, it does not matter. They make everyone laugh and they always seem to get viral clips. Moreover, they have guests like OJ Simpson on every week, which just adds to their cache.

On the latest episode of the show, Cam'ron decided to tell a wild story about the time he and Mase participated in a threesome. It's a story that made Mase uncomfortable at first, however, he began to laugh as Cam gave more details. “Well, we was gangbanging bitches,” Cam’ron started. “I remember one time — don’t let me talk about the past — we was at this whore house, me and Murda. So we left the bitch out the whore house. I had a lil’ stash crib over there between 7th and Lennox and we brought this bitch over there."

Read More: Stephen A. Smith Joins Cam'ron On "It Is What It Is"

Cam'ron Tells The Tale

Cam went on: “Mase was on the way up, he was popping, he didn’t have his deal but it was about to happen. We so Harlem the bitch sucked — pardon me ladies — sucking his dick so I gotta wait to get my dick sucked because I’m not hard yet, pause. So when he’s done hitting it I go get head. And he’s hitting it from the back. He started hitting her, ‘You wasn’t sucking my dick like that.’ Yeah, that’s my n***a.”

Needless to say, this was a story that fans thought was pretty hilarious. Although some were actually quick to clown these two, there were others who appreciated the transparency. Let us know what you thought of the story, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: What Is Cam'ron's Best- Selling Album?