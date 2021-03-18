threesome
- ViralAdam22 & Lil D's Video With Lena The Plug Goes Viral, Men Share Fist Bump During SexThe season finale of "For the Love of Lena" aired earlier this week, and not long after that, Adam and his wife unleashed their first MMF video together with the show's winner.By Hayley Hynes
- TVWho Won "For The Love Of Lena"? Adam22 Picks Lucky Man To Join His Wife In Bed2023 has been a big year for Lena The Plug, from tying the knot with Adam22 to filming an adult scene with Jason Luv.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCam'ron Makes Mase Uncomfortable With Wild Threesome Story: WatchMase couldn't help but laugh.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLogan Paul Starts Trolling Dillon Danis With Threesome Claims And Stammer VideoLogan is no longer pulling his punches. By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsAdam22 Says Lena The Plug Is "Mad As Hell" At Jason Luv, Couple No Longer Plans To Film Joint Video With HimAccording to the No Jumper host, Jason Luv broke a "code" when doing an interview about sleeping with Adam's wife.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureGloRilla Shoots Her Shot With Rubi RoseThe Memphis rapper made the revelation during an interview with Angela Yee, although it's not quite as clear cut.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CulturePamela Anderson Claims She Saw Jack Nicholson's Playboy Mansion ThreesomeThe "Baywatch" beauty spills all in her upcoming "Love, Pamela" memoir.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture"House Party" Actress A.J. Johnson Recalls Having A Threesome With Two Men On Her 50th Birthday"It was like doing the salsa with two guys at the same time," the 58-year-old explained.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMiss Jones Hints At Having A Threesome With 2Pac & Monie LoveMiss Jones told a story of partying with 2Pac and Monie Love on "Drink Champs," leaving some thinking the trio had a threesome.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsRita Ora & Taika Waititi's Romance Joined By Tessa Thompson In Candid PDA PicsThe trio were photographed together in a rather intimate cuddle, sparking rumors that the relationship has turned polyamorous. By Joe Abrams
- MusicBrazilian Rapper MC Kevin Falls To Death From Hotel BalconyMC Kevin reportedly fell from the hotel's fifth-floor balcony in an attempt to avoid his wife so she wouldn't find out he was cheating on her.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsSaweetie Gives Surprising Answer To If She Would Have Threesome With QuavoThe rapper was asked if she would have a threesome with her man if he was a perfect boyfriend & her answer caused a bit of an uproar on set.By Erika Marie