BossMan Dlow Allegedly Got Up-And-Coming Rapper Pregnant During Threesome

VV$ Diamond discovered she was pregnant during the weekend of the BET Awards.

It seems that BossMan Dlow is going to be a father in the near future, according to AllHipHop. They spoke with rising talent VV$ Diamond who's making these claims and she says it happened unconventionally. "We started talking after his show in Greensboro, and a couple of months later, we linked up in Charlotte". I pulled up to his room, and we ended up having a threesome. That’s how it all started". AllHipHop says that their relationship had been kept under wraps and began after a series of lucky encounters in North Carolina.

We say, "had been", because now the public knows and its thanks to a blackmailer. While out partying with friends at the XO Lounge in Greensboro, her phone was snatched pretty early on into the evening. Diamond says that within 24 hours the thief was commanding $20,000 from her. Obviously, she didn't pay up because tons of "sensitive information, including messages and private photos, was leaked to a blog". This led to BossMan Dlow to get quite upset with VV$ because he thought she was the one who spread all that private information.

VV$ Diamond Was Blackmailed Into Revealing Her Relationship With BossMan Dlow

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: BossMan Dlow performs onstage during the Mr. Beat The Road Tour on June 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

But Diamond is swearing up and down that she would never do such a thing. “It was weird for him to say that. I didn’t leak the messages, and I didn’t have to. I could have exposed him months ago, but I didn’t. Out of respect for how much I messed with him, I kept it quiet". They were originally planning to go through with an abortion, as she is already taking care of a three-year-old and doesn't want any other baby daddy issues among other things. However, due to her family's beliefs, she is going to carry the child until its born. AllHipHop says that things are still tense between them but she's willing to hash things out as long as he is. Diamond is also staying resilient throughout all of this and is ready to face it all head on.

