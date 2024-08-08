Who Is Bossman DLow? The Rapper Behind The Hit Single "Mr Pot Scraper"

Get to know Bossman Dlow.

Florida has had the rap game on lock but Bossman Dlow is truly the one to watch right now. The Florida-based rapper’s cool demeanor and relaxed cadence have turned him into a viral sensation. “Mr. Pot Scraper,” for example, is undoubtedly one of the songs of summer 2024. However, footage of his alleged arrest this week put a new spotlight on his name. So, if you're unfamiliar with him, here's what you need to know about Bossman Dlow.

Early Life & Musical Beginnings

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Born Devante McCreary on August 31, 1998, in Port Salerno, Florida, DLow's journey from a small town to the national stage has been driven by both talent and tenacity. McCreary grew up in Port Salerno, Florida, a small town where opportunities in the music industry were scarce. His father worked as a truck driver, and DLow has credited his brother Tory with inspiring him to pursue music. It wasn't until 2019 that DLow began rapping seriously, adopting the stage name Bossman DLow. However, his journey took a detour when he briefly served time in county jail on charges related to selling and possessing cocaine. Despite this setback, DLow remained focused on his music and used his experiences as fuel for his creative fire.

The Rise Of Bossman DLow

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage via Getty Images)

Bossman DLow's music initially gained popularity in Tallahassee before spreading to other parts of Florida. In January 2023, he released his debut mixtape Too Slippery, which quickly gained traction on TikTok. The buzz around DLow caught the attention of Alamo Records. By the summer of 2023, he had signed a record deal with the label. Alamo re-released his debut mixtape as 2 Slippery in December 2023, setting the stage for his rise in 2024.

The Breakthrough: “Get In With Me” & "Mr Pot Scraper"

Bossman DLow's big break came with the release of his single "Get In With Me" in January 2024. Originally performed as a freestyle on the Jacksonville-based series Kreepin Through the Streetz, the track was released through Alamo Records and quickly became a hit on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. The song gained additional attention during a public feud between Rick Ross's ex-partner, Tia Kemp, and his daughter, Toie Roberts, who used the song in a viral video. This exposure helped "Get In With Me" debut on Billboard's Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts, where it peaked at number 49 after five weeks.

In February 2024, DLow released "Mr Pot Scraper," a single that would further cement his status as a rising star. The track quickly became popular, showcasing DLow's signature blend of catchy hooks and streetwise lyrics. The success of these singles was followed by the release of his third mixtape, Mr Beat the Road, in March 2024, which featured "Get In With Me," "Mr Pot Scraper," and another single, "Piss Me Off." Later, DLow collaborated with rapper GloRilla on a remix of his song "Finesse," originally from his mixtape 2 Slippery.

Musical Style & Influences

(Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

Bossman DLow's music is heavily influenced by a mix of classic and contemporary hip-hop artists. He has cited Wiz Khalifa, Babyface Ray, Yo Gotti, Jeezy, Lil Wayne, Plies, and Future as key inspirations for his sound. DLow's style is characterized by its gritty realism and motivational undertones, which he describes as motivation music. His ability to blend hard-hitting beats with relatable, often personal lyrics has resonated with a growing audience, making him a standout in the crowded hip-hop scene.

