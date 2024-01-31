Rick Ross' Daughter & Tia Kemp Trade Shots On IG, Rapper Brutally Shades His Co-Parent

Tia Kemp may not be the main woman in Rick Ross' life anymore, but she's still stirring the pot amongst her ex's family. Earlier this week, the rapper's daughter, Toie Roberts, shared a lengthy rant on Instagram calling her sibling's mother out for her odd behaviour. "A realtor that never sold s**t, ain't got no HOUSE to your name, living in [an] apartment in MY aunty name that you not paying your rent for," she began on Tuesday (January 30). "That's why they had [an] eviction notice on your door last week, and ya lights off??? Is the REALTOR in the room with us??? B**ch, I'm the same LASH TECH you was BEGGING to do your lashes right before my daddy kicked yo a** to the curb. Must I remind you, crackhead?"

Roberts went on to allege that Kemp has "never even seen a diploma or a college door PERIOD," but continues to bash Ross' daughter anyway. "You just an old bitter b**ch who been speaking on me since I was a young a** child. [You're] a f**king weirdo and you been that." Afterward, the beautician went on to insult Kemp's appearance, specifically her teeth. "FIND A JOB LOSER, so you can keep the lights on and stop going Live from that EVERYTHING a** room. A f**king kitchen, living room, and storage all in one b**ch. Sit this s**t our FR. BUG A** H**."

Read More: Rick Ross Buys Daughter A Bentley Bentayga For Her Sweet Sixteen

Tia Kemp's Recent Behaviour Causes Beef with Toie Roberts

On the next slide, Roberts further bashed her dad's ex, claiming that her face card is more valid than Kemp's among other things. Before long, the Richer Than I Ever Been hitmaker found himself joining in on the squabble, sharing screenshots of a video of his co-parent on his IG Story from a day when she apparently put in some work on his toes. "You must have Alzheimer's granny, 'cuz September 26, 2023, I let you mop and do my pedicure. You were in the best spirits," he wrote.

Toie Roberts isn't the only one feeling annoyed by Tia Kemp's antics lately. After hearing her rant aimed at Chrisean Rock this week, some are disappointed in Rozay's baby mama for giving unsolicited parenting advice to another woman. However, others think she has a point, and are hoping to see the Baddies star step up in Junior's life to give him the support he needs. Read what Kemp had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Tia Kemp To Chrisean Rock: "I Thought I Liked You When You Had That Big Face Baby, Lookin' Like Charles Barkley"

[Via]