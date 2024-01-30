Tia Kemp To Chrisean Rock: "I Thought I Liked You When You Had That Big Face Baby, Lookin' Like Charles Barkley"

Parenthood has certainly brought with it massive changes into Chrisean Rock's life, especially now that her co-parent, Blueface, is behind bars. Before he turned himself in to the authorities, the internet saw non-stop feuding between the Cr*zy In Love co-stars. Unsurprisingly, the California native's other baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, is also a part of the mess. With Blue expecting to spend a year in the slammer, his MILF Music signee is keeping herself busy with a woman. On the other hand, Rock has been going above and beyond to prove her loyalty to her "Lit" collaborator, even getting a massive face tattoo dedicated to him after previously removing another.

The Baltimore native lost upwards of 200K followers on Instagram after showing off her bold new ink. Other responses have been pouring in online, including one from Rick Ross' ex, Tia Kemp, who wants to see Rock focusing more on motherhood and less on reconciling a toxic relationship. "I thought I liked you when you had that little big face baby, looking like Charles Barkley," she began ranting on TikTok Live recently. "Chrisean, you had two years to run around and beat up everybody, baby."

Tia Kemp Offers Chrisean Rock Parenting Advice

"Rocky, go turn to a pebble off 'The Flinstones,' take Mr. Purpleface with you, and get baby over to a daycare or something," Kemp suggested. "So he can learn how to crawl. We tryna see milestones! What are you doing? We wanna see if he crawling, 'cuz he should be holding a bottle by now," she further asserted.

For the most part, Chrisean Rock has refused to respond to the internet's questions about her infant son's health. Some are certain Junior suffers from Cri Du Chat syndrome, a genetic condition that wouldn't have been caused by any irresponsible behaviour during pregnancy. Elsewhere, others argue that the 23-year-old was reckless while carrying her first child, potentially resulting in FAS or Fetal Alcohol Syndrome. Read more about those rumours at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

