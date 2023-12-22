Blueface Says Chrisean Jr Looks Like Charles Barkley, Says The Baby Isn't His

Blueface is back to antagonizing Chrisean Rock. A video recently emerged of the rapper saying that their child together, Chrisean Jr, looks like "Charles Barkley". Blue reshared the video to his X page alongside a string of posts expressing his disdain for Rock and her constant presence in his life. However, Blue also appeared to imply that Chrisean Jr was not his son. "That baby looks nothing like me idk why she keep forcing this on me that’s not my child scientifically proven already 🥱," Blue wrote. Minutes later, he reshared the video of him making roasting the child.

Despite these claims, fans were unconvinced about Blue's comments. "Well what was the point of you poppin up to her crib that day claiming your son was at home with no parents?! Now he not your son?" one person noted. Despite repeated claims that he was done with Rock, including later tweeting that he was going to get a restraining order against her, Blue just can't seem to stop using her to stay in the public eye.

Chrisean Rock Claims Blueface Punched Her

However, the "Charles Barkley" moment was perhaps the only humorous part of the Chrisean Jr drop-off video. Rock later took to Instagram Live to claim that Blue had physically assaulted her. Specifically, she claimed that he had punched her while she was holding Chrisean Jr in his home. Blue has denied the allegations, claiming that Rock arrived at his home unannounced and uninvited and that she never came inside.

The allegations come a few days after Blue declared that fighting people makes him "horny". The bizarre confession came after Soulja Boy unsurprisingly no-showed for the physical fight that Blue had challenged him to. However, both the ongoing feud between himself and Rock, along with her assault allegations, is a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

