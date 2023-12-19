Blueface Says He Had Someone Check Offset: "He Won't Make Another Threat Again"

Blueface says Offset won't be sending any more threats his way after he had one of his associates check him in Miami, earlier this week. He made the claim while speaking with Soulja Boy on Instagram Live. The two have been feuding since Blueface claimed Offset slept with Chrisean Rock.

"You wanna talk about Offset, right?" Blueface said on Instagram Live. "Listen, all that came out. Offset got mad about his wife. He made some threats. And we had someone go tap his shoulder in Miami a couple days ago and let him know he's touchable. And he won't make another threat again. I'm really like that, on SY."

Blueface With His Son At Crypto.com Arena

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Rapper Blueface (R) and his son Javaughn J. Porter attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on December 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

As for why Blueface made the accusation, he explained to Soulja: "You wanna know why I did that? ’Cause the b***h be on here popping it. 'I'm gay. I'm tryna do this.' OK, you wanna pop it, b***h? I know the truth." Check out Blueface's full comments on the situation below.

Blueface Claims He Checked Offset

Cardi B shot down the likelihood that Offset did sleep with Rock; however, she made the shocking revelation that the two have broken up while doing so. “When it comes to today’s events, I don’t think it’s true. I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now. I have been afraid to — not afraid — I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign," she said, earlier this month. Be on the lookout for further updates on Blueface as well as Cardi B and Offset on HotNewHipHop.

