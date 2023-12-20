Cardi B Returns To Social Media Following Brief Hiatus In The Wake Of Offset Rant

Cardi B returned to Instagram on Tuesday after taking a very brief break in the wake of her recent rant about breaking up with Offset. She had gone live on the platform and accused him of playing games while holding back tears. In her latest post, she showed off her outfit in a quick video on her story.

“This motherf—er really likes to play games with me at my most vulnerable time," she had told her followers on Instagram Live. "When I’m not the most confident. He likes to play games with me because he knows that I’m not an easy girl. You’ve really been feeling yourself… because of your b—- a– album and s—. And you really been doing me dirty after so many f—ing years that I motherf—ing helped your a–. Not even a f—ing thank you that I got from your b—- a–.”

Cardi B & Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Cardi B and Offset celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 at E11EVEN on December 31, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

The Instagram rant came after Cardi threatened to "take in there" in a scathing post on Instagram. She had revealed that she and Offset are no longer dating while downplaying the rumors that he slept with Chrisean Rock, earlier this month. “I’ve been single for a minute now but I have been afraid to like — not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world," she said at the time.

Cardi B Returns To Instagram

Despite their breakup, Cardi and Offset are both on schedule to perform at Fountainbleu hotel in Miami in celebration of New Year’s Eve for competing sets. They had made the plans prior to their split. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B as well as Offset on HotNewHipHop.

