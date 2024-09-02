Cardi B Can't Wait To Meet Her Child As She Reveals Ultrasound Pics On Instagram

Cardi B's post comes after she linked up with Offset over the weekend.

Cardi B shared a series of photos from her pregnancy on Instagram on Sunday, featuring her posing in front of a motorcycle as well as one of her ultrasound. "I wanna meet my little boo boo soo bad already," she captioned the pictures. A number of celebrities popped up with supportive messages in the comments section including Flo Milli, Yung Miami, and more.

Fans also shared praise for the soon-to-be mother of three. "Cardi is a great mother No matter what the media has to say," one user wrote. Another added: "You look beautiful, congratulations, a great mother with blessed children." Others referenced her recent divorce from Offset. The two parted ways back in July after spending the last eight years together.

Cardi B Poses With Offset On New Year's Eve

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Cardi B and Offset celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 at E11EVEN on December 31, 2022, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

In a post on Instagram from last month, she thanked her unborn child for helping her get through the rough year. "It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!" she captioned more pictures of herself. "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power."

Cardi B Shares New Pregnancy Pictures

Check out Cardi's latest post about her pregnancy on Instagram below. It comes after she and Offset linked up for their other son Wave's third birthday, over the weekend. They both shared pictures from the event on social media. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B as well as Offset on HotNewHipHop.