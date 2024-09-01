Cardi B Realizes Many Of Her Fan Pages Are Brazilian As X Ban Takes Effect

Cardi B isn't happy about the ban.

Cardi B realized that many of her fan pages were run by users in Brazil after the country banned access to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday morning. "Wait a lot of my fan pages are Brazilian!!! Come back hold up!!" she remarked in the post. In response, fans shared plenty of jokes while mourning the loss of her fan pages.

"They really ran this app y'all! It won't be the same!" one user wrote back. Another suggested: "Just ask them to access twitter using browser/web and use VPN. I believe the ban only covers the app." Others joked about her long-awaited sophomore album. "You should announce the album for them before they leave," one user remarked.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes made the decision to ban X as the company refused to name a legal representative in Brazil after a lengthy feud over misinformation on the platform. “Elon Musk showed his total disrespect for Brazilian sovereignty and, in particular, for the judiciary, setting himself up as a true supranational entity and immune to the laws of each country,” de Moraes wrote in his decision on Friday.

Cardi B Reacts To Brazil's X Ban

X responded to the move in a statement on the site. "Soon, we expect Judge Alexandre de Moraes will order X to be shut down in Brazil – simply because we would not comply with his illegal orders to censor his political opponents," the post said. "The fundamental issue at stake here is that Judge de Moraes demands we break Brazil’s own laws. We simply won’t do that." Check out Cardi's take on the matter below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.