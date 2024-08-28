Cardi B Compares Atlantic Records To A "Correctional Facility"

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: Cardi B attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Daniel Torok/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Cardi B didn't seem happy about being in the studio.

Cardi B likened Atlantic Records to a "correctional facility" in a post on her Instagram Story on Tuesday night. "Back at Atlantic records correctional facilities," she captioned a video of herself walking around a music studio. The post quickly began circulating online with fans joking about how long it's taking for her to finish her long-awaited sophomore album.

"She just like me when it’s time to go to work" one user joked on X (formerly Twitter). Others argued that she should've just dropped the album already. One wrote: "She should’ve dropped when she was supposed to originally .. could’ve been playing the songs on the radi though the summer instead of the winter … now they have to push the music into award season instead of when it’s hot."

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Perform On The "Hot Girl Summer Tour"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion perform onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Cardi has confirmed that her album will be dropping at some point in 2024 on multiple occasions. Speaking with Rolling Stone back in the spring, she claimed that she wouldn't be returning home until it was done. “Until I have the album ready, I’m not going home,” she said at the time. “I’m a different person every single day. When I’m in a good mood and I’m with my friends, [I’m] like, ‘Damn, I want my sh*t to be played in this club.’ But then I might be mad with my man, so it’s like now I want to do this song. But then I want to do a pop record. I want to do my sing-y sh*t.”

Cardi B Calls Out Atlanta Records

Despite her promise, there's been plenty of drama in her personal life that may have had an impact on her studio time. In July, she officially filed for divorce from her longtime husband, Offset. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.

