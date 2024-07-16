Cardi B's Album Release Comments Have Fans Thinking She's Shading Megan Thee Stallion

Cole Blake
Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald And Craig Kallman - Inside
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Cardi B and Offset attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Cardi B says she didn't mean anything by it.

Cardi B's latest rant on social media about the release of her highly-anticipated sophomore album has fans theorizing that she was throwing shade at Megan Thee Stallion. When one user on X (formerly Twitter) argued that Cardi's project has to release during the summer months, otherwise it won't be as successful, she downplayed the success of the albums dropping right now. Megan released her self-titled project back on June 28.

“Please tell me which album been doing good this summer? Since you got your degree and act like you f*ckin know everything,” she replied. When fans ran with the idea that the statement was a shot at Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi quickly fired back.

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Perform Together In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion perform onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

“Shady wat b*tch?” she clapped back at one user in a since-deleted post. “It’s the f*ckin truth albums are not performing as good in the summer as the ones dropping in the other seasons …The music traffic is insane, there’s thousands of songs releasing and you can’t barely get placement for more then 2 weeks because of so many dropping at a time is STATISTICS… unbend your wrist and think wit your brain not everything is messy and shady weird ass.”

Fans Think Cardi Was Dissing Megan Thee Stallion

Eventually, Cardi discussed the release of her album during a Twitter Spaces chat. In doing so, she continued to get heated about the topic and threatened to hold off releasing her album until next summer. "Ok, so you know what? Maybe I should go with what you say; I’m a just drop next summer because you said so," she remarked. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.

