Cardi B Claps Back At "Job Shaming" Accusations While Going At It With Fans

BYCole Blake339 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event - Inside
HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Cardi B performs onstage during the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event at Boulevard3 on November 14, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fashion Nova)
Cardi B took issue with the fan's complaint.

Cardi B fired back at a fan on Twitter who accused her of "job shaming" in one of her recent posts. When a user told Cardi to get in the booth and record new music amid her ongoing feud with BIA, she fired back: “I’m hopping in the booth after I go to the gym, do this Zoom and get my pedi… GET OFF YOUR BREAK AND MAKE ME A CHEESEBURGER."

The remark didn't sit well with one fan who replied: “Convo aside, I hate when celebs act like they been rich all their lives. Like ‘make me a cheeseburger’ is crazy like you wasn’t bent over for dollar bills every Saturday night couple years ago.” Cardi then retorted: "Is not job shaming babes…he told me to go do my job and I told him to do his ..we encouraging each other babes."

Read More: Cardi B Promises To "Never Change The Way I Talk" Amid Criticism Of Her Accent

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Perform In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion perform onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

As for the feud between Cardi and BIA, the two have been at odds for quite some time. Recently, however, Cardi added fuel to the fire by dissing BIA on the new remix of Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla's "Wanna Be." Afterward, the two then traded shots on social media and BIA responded with "Sue Meee?" as a full diss track aimed at Cardi. “You should be home with your kids ’cause b*tch, you speak like second grade,” BIA raps.

Cardi B Responds To "Job Shaming" Complaint

Check out Cardi's latest back-and-forth with fans on social media above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B as well as her feud with BIA on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Cardi B Goes Off On BIA, Reveals They Had A "Very Nasty" Phone Call

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Cardi B Appears In Queens Court After Misdemeanor Guilty Plea In SeptemberMusicCardi B Promises To "Never Change The Way I Talk" Amid Criticism Of Her Accent490
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Street SightingsMusicCardi B Goes Off On BIA, Reveals They Had A "Very Nasty" Phone Call13.9K
bia cardi bMusicCardi B & BIA Are Beefing: Breaking Down The Animosity54
Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" - ArrivalsMusicBIA Accuses Cardi B Of Cheating On Offset In Heated Diss Track12.7K