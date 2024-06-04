Cardi B Claps Back At "Job Shaming" Accusations While Going At It With Fans

Cardi B took issue with the fan's complaint.

Cardi B fired back at a fan on Twitter who accused her of "job shaming" in one of her recent posts. When a user told Cardi to get in the booth and record new music amid her ongoing feud with BIA, she fired back: “I’m hopping in the booth after I go to the gym, do this Zoom and get my pedi… GET OFF YOUR BREAK AND MAKE ME A CHEESEBURGER."

The remark didn't sit well with one fan who replied: “Convo aside, I hate when celebs act like they been rich all their lives. Like ‘make me a cheeseburger’ is crazy like you wasn’t bent over for dollar bills every Saturday night couple years ago.” Cardi then retorted: "Is not job shaming babes…he told me to go do my job and I told him to do his ..we encouraging each other babes."

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Perform In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion perform onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

As for the feud between Cardi and BIA, the two have been at odds for quite some time. Recently, however, Cardi added fuel to the fire by dissing BIA on the new remix of Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla's "Wanna Be." Afterward, the two then traded shots on social media and BIA responded with "Sue Meee?" as a full diss track aimed at Cardi. “You should be home with your kids ’cause b*tch, you speak like second grade,” BIA raps.

Cardi B Responds To "Job Shaming" Complaint