Cardi B Promises To "Never Change The Way I Talk" Amid Criticism Of Her Accent

Cardi B says she's got a "multimillion-dollar accent."

Cardi B says she'll never change the way she talks after a fan on X (formerly Twitter) asked whether criticism of her accent is racist. The comments come after BIA joked that Cardi speaks like she's in the "second grade" during her new song, "Sue Meee?"

The conversation on X began when one user wrote: “At what point does making fun of Cardi B’s speech patterns become racist?” Cardi retweeted the post while adding: “Awwwww thanks for defending me [pleading face emoji]. FCK THEM. I will never change the way I talk. I became famous from that, just being myself! Then I started making music and became a millionaire out of it. THIS IS A MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR ACCENT BABBYY OKKKKRRR.”

Cardi B Attends The Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Cardi B attends the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

As for BIA's remarks, they came amid her ongoing feud with Cardi. While the two have been at odds for at least a year, Cardi added fuel to the fire by dissing BIA on the new remix of Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla's "Wanna Be." After the two then traded shots on social media, BIA responded with "Sue Meee?" as a full diss track aimed at Cardi. “You should be home with your kids ’cause b*tch, you speak like second grade,” BIA raps. Cardi confirmed she was working on a response to the song when fans called on her to get active on X. “I’m hopping in the booth after I go to the gym, do this Zoom and get my pedi… GET OFF YOUR BREAK AND MAKE ME A CHEESEBURGER," she replied to one user.

