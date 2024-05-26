Cardi B Reveals Why She Came Back After Social Media Break

It goes without saying that being a megastar like Cardi B comes with its fair share of perks, but unfortunately, the "Bongos" also frequently finds herself at the center of relentless scrutiny. According to her, this tends to get in the way of her ability to express herself freely through her music. As a result, she recently opted to take a short break from social media, which was a major relief.

Ultimately, however, she decided that she wouldn't let critics keep her away from her fans. During her recent interview with Rolling Stone, she opened up about her social media break, revealing that it was ultimately her children that motivated her to give it another shot.

Cardi B Wanted To Set The Right Example For Her Children

Cardi B backstage at the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2023 at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

“Being at home,” she explained. “When I was off social media and nobody knew what I was doing, I was at peace a lot.” Cardi continued, describing how she doesn't want to set the wrong example for her little ones. "What am I going to do? Never post or never work again because that’s peace? No,” she said. “I don’t ever want my daughter or my son to ever give up on something because they can’t take the pressure of what people say about them. I got to set that example.”

“It’s like, ‘Y’all never going to break me.’ Because I got something to prove to myself. I also got to prove something to the haters. I’ve got to prove it to my own kids.” What do you think about Cardi B opening up about the peace she found while on a break from social media? What about the femcee second-guessing her decision? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

