Cardi B Recalls Harsh Criticism Making Her Cry: "It's Very Hurtful"

According to Cardi B, she wants her next project to be perfect, despite what critics think.

It goes without saying that hearing unfiltered feedback on one's work is enough to ruin anyone's day. According to Cardi B, she's no exception. During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the femcee opened up about the negative impact harsh criticism has had on her, particularly as it pertains to the release of her upcoming sophomore album. The "Enough" performer revealed that a recent TikTok even made her emotional, as she was accused of not taking her career seriously. She says that this is a serious mischaracterization. Cardi claims that the real reason she hesitates to put new material out is that she cares too much.

“Like yesterday, I was scrolling through TikTok and a b*tch made me cry,” she told the outlet. “She was just like, ‘She has got to give it up. She’s better off being an influencer. You was cosplaying being a rapper. Because you don’t take it seriously. That’s why you don’t put out your music.’"

Cardi B Takes Her Work "So F*cking Seriously"

"It’s like, I take my music so f*cking seriously that that’s why I don’t put it out," she explained. "Because if it’s not perfect to my ear, if every f*cking word doesn’t sound like it’s pronounced right, if the beat is overpowering the words or the words is overpowering the beat, I don’t want to put it out.”

“When you give so much and somebody just drags it down, like you’re just playing with your p*ssy all day, just watching Netflix all f*cking day long, it’s very hurtful," she also added. Cardi went on to shut down claims that she's only pursuing music for money, arguing that she wouldn't turn down shows if that was the case. What do you think of Cardi B revealing how harsh criticism ahead of her new album has impacted her? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

