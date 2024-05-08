Cardi B Fires Back At A Fan For Demanding Her New Album As The Wait Continues

Cardi B clapped back at a fan on Twitter in a pair of since-deleted posts after the user demanded she release her long-awaited sophomore album. In a post on the platform, the user wrote: "Cardi if that album doesn't come before summer you better just stay off this app because if so I personally will make sure every edgy bg post is PLASTERED into the top of every single refresh you pull, YOU." The Invasion of Privacy rapper responded: "B*tch its 7am... STFU."

When the fan apologized and explained that she was just excited about new music, Cardi wrote back: "I'm looking at your page and you insulting artist I work with ..You not askin you TELLING ME WHAT TO DO ..I don't know who raising y'all but I ain't tell my momma what to do so nobody tells me what to do talking bout 'better' I'll get pregnant right now and tell you go f*ck urself and give you sh*t ..I said I'm dropping this year right? So stfu."

Cardi B Attends Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Cardi B attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)

Cardi has confirmed her intent to release her second album at some point this year on multiple occasions. During a live stream on Instagram, earlier this year, she claimed she won't let her anxiety about dropping get the better of her. "Look at how long I had this f***ing record for," Cardi B said at the time. "January 27, twenty-twenty-f***ing-three. I was working on this s**t at 5AM, you know I'm a night owl. I promise y'all this year, I'm not letting my anxiety, I'm not letting what haters say, I'm not letting what fans say... If I do a song, I'ma just f***ing drop it. Well, I got no choice, 'cause I'm dropping my album this year, so... Stay tuned for the announcement, but don't play with me! Don't play with me! Look how I sound on it. 'Cause I know I got a thick accent."

Cardi B Goes Back & Forth With A Fan

