Cardi B Hits The Met Gala With Nine People To Help Her With Massive Dress

Leave it to Cardi B to be among the most talked-about and eye-popping fits at the Met Gala last night (Monday, May 6). Moreover, she wore a black gown with gothic leanings and a large headdress to match, along with diamond and emerald jewelry, but the real talking point here was the skirt, which spread out to create a pretty big black flower around her feet. In fact, the toxic-men-blaster needed up to nine assistants to be able to fan out the dress beneath her. "I’m that b***h and you b***hes could never," she told a red carpet interviewer when she was down to seven assistants instead of nine, speaking on how that help made her feel. "Before y’all consider comparing yourself to me, b***h."

Elsewhere during that conversation, Cardi B joked about the sheer weight of her dress and pointed out that she could detach the skirt so she could dance. For her afterparty that she hosted later that night, though, she instead donned a different red dress that was much more sleek, and one that she rocked all by herself. However, this afterparty was also interesting for other reasons, such as the 31-year-old popping out with her rumored on-and-off-again partner, Offset. Their relationship status is a bit unclear at the moment, but with this and a Knicks basketball game appearance recently, it appears as though things are at least very amicable.

Cardi B Enlists Nine Men To Help Her With Her Skirt At The 2024 Met Gala

Elsewhere in the entertainment world, Cardi B is keeping things relatively quiet while she preps for the release of her album later in 2024. But she might not have been able to avoid more smoke in the process, as fans speculated that JT dissed her on her new single, "OKAY." "She ate crab legs, now her whole tooth missing," she spits on her verse. "Cheap a** veneers, you stay talking s**t / Put a marker to this b***h, she’s so counterfeit." While we don't know whether this was a direct shot or not, it's not something we expect to find out anytime soon.

Cardi With Offset At Met Gala Afterparty

Cardi B and Offset at Richie Akiva's 10th Annual "The After" Met Gala After Party held at Casa Cipriani on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Cardi B is still capitalizing on all of this in one way or another. With that new drop coming soon, she's building up a lot of hype for her to deliver, which is pretty big pressure. But it seems like all bets are off for the bangers that could come next. We'll see just how many people step in to help and what those collaborative results will look like, as well as solo mode.

