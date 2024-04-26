JT Fans Think Her New Song "Okay" Sent Shots At Cardi B, Fans Debate

2023 Broccoli City Festival
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Yung Miami and JT of The City Girls perform onstage during Broccoli City Festival Day 1 on July 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)

Is this a reach or a read?

One of the saddest realities of femcee rap beef is how the industry often turns these women against each other rather than encouraging all of them to pursue their artistry and careers without feeling the need to "pick a side" or put other women down in the process. Whenever there's new alleged feuding on the horizon, skeptical scrutiny is always necessary. Moreover, JT fans are debating whether or not a bar on her new song "Okay" was aimed as a diss towards former City Girls collaborator Cardi B. "She ate crab legs, now her whole tooth missing," she raps on the cut. "Cheap a** veneers, you stay talking s**t / Put a marker to this b***h, she’s so counterfeit."

Furthermore, some fans think this seems to reference a Cardi B video from last month in which she appears with a tooth missing and explains that "one of [her] veneers came out while chewing on a hard-a** bagel." For those unaware, these two rap superstars had beef back in 2022 over some exposed DM exchanges and ghostwriting accusations. Eventually, Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee mediated things and they squashed it out, so there's no current reason to believe there's much of a feud. After all, there was also a recent video of JT turning up to Bardi's new single "Enough (Miami)" from this year... but most people don't think that's the City Girl at all, so it's probably just fake news.

JT's Alleged Shots At Cardi B On "Okay": Listen

With this in mind, there are a lot of bizarre, unconfirmed, and purely speculative events or interpretations that could inform this bar (which admittedly seems quite direct) and other actions, statements, clips, and art. However, we can't talk about that without talking about the main "civil war" that folks will always rope femcees into nowadays thanks to alleged (and sometimes confirmed) tension between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, which mostly manifests when it comes to these artists' fanbases. For example, the former recently brought out JT during a Pink Friday 2 tour stop. As such, maybe one could assume loyalties thanks to this development.

Regardless, the Florida native has to work out her issues with her fellow City Girl, Yung Miami. While things seem to have patched up between them, it's never a good look for a duo to have, especially as they move more and more solo. But we'll see whether this is just an artistic change or if there is actual tension there. On that note, stay logged into HNHH for more news and the latest updates on JT and Cardi B.

