Yung Miami Gets Called Out For Supporting JT Following Feud, She Fires Back

Last month, the City Girls found themselves wrapped up in a social media feud, after Yung Miami accused JT of sneak dissing her "for weeks." From there, JT suggested that her fellow femcee was "playing d*mb," and expressed interest in hashing things out in person. "I know I come off cr*zy but never in my life did no wack sh*t to this girl," she also added. "She literally enjoys seeing me being dragged when ppl show me love she goes cr*zy & call it a hate train! But like I said we can sit & talk about it!"

Yung Miami then accused JT of "playing victim," and claimed that her last two solo singles, "Sideways" and "No Bars," were written about her. "Oh wow you’re really losing it!" she fired back. Shortly after, the two of them were able to work things out, and publicly made up. Now, JT is gearing up to release yet another solo single, "Okay." She's been promoting the track heavily on social media, urging fans to pre-save it.

Yung Miami Shows Love To JT's New Song "Okay"

Yung Miami decided to hop online to show the song some love, posting a few lyrics from the anthem on Twitter/X yesterday. "I'm prettier than a mf hoes be looking okay!!!!" she wrote. Unfortunately, her post left many followers confused and throwing shade in her comments section. "You knew you never wanted to switch sides p*ssy," one critic wrote, prompting her to respond. "Shut up P*SSY n***a!!!! Go suck some d*ck & get tf out my mentions," she said. Clearly, she didn't appreciate the call-out, and doesn't plan on letting strangers dictate whether or not she supports her friend.

What do you think of Yung Miami showing love to JT's new song? What about her firing back mid critics rehashing their online from earlier this month? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

