JT Shares Raunchy Artwork For Her Upcoming Single

JT has never been one to shy away from sensuality. As a member of City Girls both she and Yung Miami frequently discussed sex in raunchy detail. When she transitioned to solo material it was no different. Though her first solo single "No Bars" was as much about flexing her skills as her looks she's made equally confident appearances on songs like Kali Uchis' "Munekita" and Doechii's "Alter Ego" since then. She's been teasing fans with the potential for a new album this year and just announced when her next single will arrive.

Last week she announced that her new single was called "OKAY" and that it was dropping soon. It turned out she meant very soon because it's officially confirmed to be arriving later this week. "Y’all was down bad about this snippet hope yall OKAY Now! …FRIDAY 4/26" the caption of her announcement reads alongside a link to pre-save the song. She also shared the attention grabbing artwork for the song. It features a scantily clad JT in front of a cheetah print background, imagery that won't look out of place to any of her fans. Check out the artwork she unveiled below.

JT's Attention-Grabbing Single Artwork

Much of the news surrounding JT in recent weeks has had to do with various beefs. Most tragically to long-time fans, she got into a spat with her City Girls partner-in-crime Yung Miami. The two took aim at each other in a series of tweets that filled up fans timelines. Thankfully, it didn't take long for them to make up and move on from it.

One beef that she isn't moving on from any time soon is GloRilla. They've been quiet for the past few weeks but that doesn't mean things are settled by any means. What do you think of the artwork for JT's upcoming new single "OKAY?" Are you looking forward to hearing a full-length solo album from the City Girls rapper? Let us know in the comment section below.

