JT Jokes About Lil Uzi Vert Being Happy That She Got A Job

Last year, JT released a new album with Yung Miami as City Girls. The project was met with mixed reviews and underperformed commercially but had some fan-favorite tracks. One of the most acclaimed songs on the record was a solo cut that just featured JT. It was called "No Bars" and the song has more than 10 million streams on Spotify. In fact, it was such a success among fans that it led to her promising more solo material soon and eventually announcing a full solo tour.

Though some fans criticized the size of venue JT was choosing to tour at, it's still incredibly impressive to have a solo tour at all. In a tweet she made yesterday she cited one person in particular that she thinks is happy with her, her partner Lil Uzi Vert. "I know my man happy I finally got a job!" her hilarious new tweet reads. The post has racked up ore than 13k likes in less than 24 hours. It doesn't appear that Uzi has confirmed or denied if they have proud feelings towards their girlfriend yet. Check out the hilarious tweet below.

JT Tweets About Finally Having A Job

It was just earlier this month that JT announced her upcoming tour. She's due to take off on the series of shows in just a few days. She'll be performing until April 6, then taking some time off and returning later to finish the remaining dates. The tour opens with a pair of Texas shows on back t back nights, first in Houston and then in Dallas.

The second leg of the tour begins with a hometown show in Miami on April 13. What do you think of JT's tweet about Lil Uzi Vert being happy that she finally has a job? Do you plan on seeing the rapper at any of her tour stops this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

