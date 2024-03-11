JT Claps Back At Hater Roasting The Venues She's Playing On Tour

Later this month, JT is taking off on tour. She's hitting a handful of American cities starting on March 22, but not everyone was thrilled about the announcement. One particular hater following her online decided to make a tweet aimed at some of the venues she booked. "JT is really over, she performing at bars" the tweet read. In particular, they highlighted a bar and grill that's playing host to her Miami show. While the City Girls rapper didn't directly respond to the tweet she made a post of her own that seems to acknowledge it.

"Whatever city yall in just call the club for yall tables or whatever!! baby we bout to jam out!! Wear deodorant!" her tweet reads. The entire interaction was collected into an Instagram post by No Jumper where fans responded to the situation. One of those who chimed in was none other than Sexyy Red. "What’s wrong wit ah bar if they booked her I’m lost?" her comment reads. That sentiment is generally expressed by most of the comments on the post. "What’s wrong with performing at a bar" and "Booked and busy all I see so" two other comments read. Check out the posts and fan interactions to them below.

Read More: JT Teases Nicki Minaj With Raunchy Twitter Response

JT Defends Performing At Bars

In the past few weeks, JT has sparked controversy for her continued support of Nicki Minaj. Minaj's beef with Megan Thee Stallion resulted in a number of moments that fans felt were absolutely vile. Nicki's diss track "big foot" was also universally blasted by fans and critics alike. Despite all of it, the City Girls start continued to have Nicki's back in numerous public social media interactions.

Read More: JT Announces Solo Tour With Stops In Miami, Houston, & More

