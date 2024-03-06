JT Teases Nicki Minaj With Raunchy Twitter Response

There was speculation about whether Nicki Minaj would be able to deliver everything she's been promising on her Pink Friday 2 Tour. So far, however, the mother of one has left audiences more than impressed, and all the videos circulating online prove that she does have her Barbz gagged with her latest work. Amid performances, Minaj has still found time to be active on social media, recently posting with her husband, Kenneth Petty on Instagram Live. Elsewhere, she sent out a tweet with some lyrics from her new album for fans to finish, but JT of City Girls couldn't resist the opportunity to make a joke.

"Ain't never had a," the Trinidadian wrote on Twitter/X, referencing the 116, Apollo Parker, Fierce, and Boi-1da-produced "Pink Birthday." The song is in the eighth slot on Minaj's PF2 tracklist, and the bars she was referencing go, "Ain't never had a ill b**ch 'til now / Post a pic, got him jackin' like Jill now / Break the internet at will now" before launching into the infectious chorus.

Read More: JT And Solange Link Up For Luxurious Italian Date Night

JT Says Her Sexual Health is Clean and Clear

For her part, JT took the opportunity to let her Twitter followers know that she's never had an STD, or sexually transmitted disease. "Failed Nicki trivia!!! Cut her mic off 😭😭😭😭😭," one Barb joked beneath today's post. "Well, that is something to be proud of ngl," another person praised the femcee.

If Nicki Minaj has seen JT's unexpected response to her tweet, she's made no public indication at this time. Rather, the Queen of Rap has been busy responding to comedian Katt Williams, who cracked a joke about joining her on her Gag City Tour. Before kicking things off in Oakland this month, she made it known she wanted the icon to join her and Monica, and it's only becoming more obvious how eager Minaj is to make her dreams come true. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Says She's Texting Katt Williams "Right TF Now" After His Joke About Joining Her On Tour

[Via]