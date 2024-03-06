Nicki Minaj Says She's Texting Katt Williams "Right TF Now" After His Joke About Joining Her On Tour

Nicki Minaj reacted to Katt Williams' joke about joining her on the Pink Friday 2 World Tour on her Instagram Story, on Tuesday. In doing so, she remarked that she was already messaging him about getting it done. Minaj first brought up the idea on Instagram Live, last month.

“Nicki Minaj said she wanted me on her tour and she told so many people,” Williams said during a performance. “A million people hit my phone at the same time. It scared me and Jesus. He shut all of AT&T down.” Sharing the clip on Instagram, Minaj added: “Texting him right tf now," with a laughing emoji.

Nicki Minaj Performs On Pink Friday 2 World Tour

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs during the opening night of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Oakland Arena on March 01, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

As for last month's Instagram Live, Minaj said: “I know that this is the busiest man in show business. I know that he’s rich, and I know that he’s the funniest man in showbiz. Can y’all hit up Katt Williams and ask him what would be his price…to be a part of the Pink Friday 2 Gag City Tour?” She had been referencing his recent bombshell interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay where he spoke candidly on a variety of people in the entertainment industry. Check out Williams' response as well as her post on IG below.

Nicki Minaj Responds To Katt Williams

Minaj ended up kicking off the Pink Friday 2 tour without Williams, earlier this month, in Oakland, California. Her next stop will be in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj and her Pink Friday 2 World Tour on HotNewHipHop.

