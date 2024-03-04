Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Flexibility With An On-Stage Split During "Pink Friday 2" Show

Some fans were disappointed with her incomplete split.

Opening Night of Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - Oakland, California

One of the biggest tours of 2024 got underway earlier this month. Nicki Minaj took off on the back of her new album Pink Friday 2 with a tour of the same name. So far she's played two shows in Oakland and Denver. Across the next few months, she'll play a few dozen more shows across North America before taking off to Europe in May. Though the tour has only just gotten started, clips from the performances are already attracting plenty of attention online.

Earlier today, video started making the rounds online of an attention-grabbing piece of choreography from one of the shows. In the clip, Nicki shows off her flexibility by doing a split on stage in an incredibly revealing fit. Fans cheer her on as she takes her time descending to an almost full split. But her stopping short of that full split actually drew some criticisms from fans in the comments. "Did anyone else cringe?" and "Chillleee yall paid hundreds of dollars for this ?" two other comments read. Others compare her to some of her other female rap contemporaries. "Lmaoooo sis couldn’t do that center split. Meg and Cardi do it with no hesitation" another comment reads. Check out the video and the fan reactions to it below.

Nicki Minaj's Almost Full Split

The very first show of the Pink Friday 2 tour was already quite an event. The show took place in Oakland and a video of Barbz brawling in the audience. TMZ shared a clip of a surprisingly large and intense fight that broke out in the stands, though security eventually swarmed in to break things up. Barbz in attendance also started a chant taking at aim at Latto, who Nicki has had beef with throughout the past year.

What do you think of the video of Nicki Minaj performing an almost full split? Do you think she should keep it in her choreography at forthcoming shows on the Pink Friday 2 tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

