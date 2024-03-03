Nicki Minaj Fans Brawl During 1st Night Of "Pink Friday 2 World Tour"

A brawl between fans of Nicki Minaj broke out at the rapper's opening night performance on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour in Oakland on Friday night. As seen in a video obtained by TMZ, several attendees threw punches at one another in the audience as onlookers screamed out. It's unclear what prompted the scuffle, but security eventually stepped in to break it up. Minaj's next show will go down on Sunday in Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena.

As for Minaj's performance, the setlist included new hits like "Red Ruby da Sleeze," and "Everybody" as well as classics like "Anaconda," "Super Bass," "Moment 4 Life," and more. Monica took the stage as the supporting act for the night. The two will be performing on the tour through July 14, 2024, when they stop in Liège, Belgium, at the Les Ardentes. In the months before then, Minaj will hit Las Vegas, New Orleans, New York City, Houston, Amsterdam, Paris, London, and many more cities.

Nicki Minaj Performs On "Pink Friday 2" Tour

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs during the opening night of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Oakland Arena on March 01, 2024, in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

When Minaj first announced the shows, she remarked online: "It’s gonna be greater than every other tour combined — like this album." "Even though this album is called Pink Friday 2, even though we love the nostalgia, all that, etcetera, this will not remind you of another tour. That’s how I’ll say it," she said.

Nicki Minaj Fans Fight During Concert

Check out the clip of fans at Minaj's concert fighting above. As of Saturday afternoon, she hasn't commented on the brawl on social media. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj and the Pink Friday 2 World Tour on HotNewHipHop.

