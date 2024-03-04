Nicki Minaj Pulls Out Iconic Throwback Wig For "Pink Friday 2" Tour Stop

Earlier this month Nicki Minaj took off on her new Pink Friday 2 Tour. The series of shows come in support of the album of the same name which she dropped last year. It's already Nicki's highest-selling tour to date and has the chance to land among the biggest tours of 2024 when all is said and done. Even though it's just two shows into its massive run, she's already making nightly news with the performances. After playing her first stop in Oakland last week, the tour hit Denver over the weekend.

For the Denver show, she brought out a look that ride-or-die Barbz will be familiar with. Very early in her career, Nicki was sporting the now iconic black wig with pink extensions. Some of her earliest hits and appearances on other artists' songs saw her donning the instantly recognizable look. That's why so many of her fans were delighted to see her turn back the clock and pull out the look during just the second show on her tour. It immediately invited some comparisons to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Swift has re-imagined numerous looks from earlier in her career for various stops on the Eras tour so far. Check out the pictures of Nicki's throwback wig during her Denver show below.

Nicki Minaj Brings Back Her Black And Pink Wig

In the comments fans hype up her choice in throwback attire. "Because as much as y’all like to say she came in the game copying looks…this was very much her signature style that i never seen anyone else rock!" one of the top comments on the post reads. Others commented about the show itself, which was sold out. "She needed to get out to see the real love! That internet hate don’t really hold no weight in real life" a comment with over 6000 likes reads.

What do you think about Nicki Minaj bringing back her classic black and pink wig for a show on her Pink Friday 2 Tour? What other older eras of her career would you want to see her revisit on tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

