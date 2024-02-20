Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Tour May Add Katt Williams To Its Lineup

After a chaotic 2023, many were hoping that 2024 would begin on a calm, cool, and collected note. However, the energy has been anything but that since January, especially in the world of celebrity antics. Things kicked off with Katt Williams' appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, where he addressed issues he's seeing unfold far beyond the world of comedy as only he can. The entertainer's candid interview quickly blew up online, making him one of the industry's most sought-after comedians at this time. Williams is currently touring his act across the country and even brought Mo'Nique out to help him for recent performances. As it turns out, Nicki Minaj is also burning to work with the 52-year-old.

Earlier this week, the Queen of Rap went Live on Instagram to put out a request for the booked and busy comedian. "I know that this is the busiest man in show business, ok?" Minaj assured her viewers. "I know that he’s rich, and I know that he’s the funniest man in showbiz. Can y’all hit up Katt Williams and ask him what would be his price… To be a part of the Pink Friday 2 Gag City Tour?"

Will Katt Williams Join Nicki Minaj on Tour?

According to Vibe, the mother of one's rep, she's serious about working with Williams and is willing to pay him what he's worth. We've already seen the choreography that Minaj's team has been perfecting for weeks now, though we're curious to see how a comedy act will fit into her performance plans.

As Nicki Minaj waits to find out if Katt Williams is down to join her in Gag City this spring, her other accompanying acts are busy preparing their parts of the show too. Among them is 43-year-old Monica, who's currently facing accusations of getting a BBL but not telling her fans after a recent performance in Atlanta. Read what the R&B icon had to say about that gossip at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

