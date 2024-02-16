Nicki Minaj Concerns Barbz With Latest "Boob"-Centric Livestream On IG

Nicki Minaj loves to kick back and have fun on Instagram Live, even if some of her sessions cause her fans to raise their eyebrows. Moreover, that's exactly how they reacted on Thursday (February 15) when she stared rapping her song "Moment 4 Life" to the camera. As usual for the Trinidadian MC, she changed her tone a lot, erratically going from whispers to shouts in a matter of moments. But the real point of concern or confusion for Barbz was when she spoke about her massive upcoming tour. Apparently, the 41-year-old will sign breasts on this Pink Friday 2 trek, and her description and hilarity while describing it made some fans think that something's up.

"I will be signing boobs again," Nicki Minaj told her viewers of her tour while providing a demonstration. "If you pretty, I sign titties. Will I be able to sign every boob? No. But make sure you do not touch the boob. Once it’s signed, let boob sit for five minutes. Cinco minutos. Once boob sits, then you will be able to decide if you want to take an immediate picture of boob or just examine everything and make sure *laughs*. Okay, that was a joke, but I am signing boobs again. No, I’m not signing your penis. Booty cheeks? Why would I sign somebody’s booty cheeks?"

Of course, this is just Roman having a blast online and acting like she's always acted, to some extent. Sure, some fans might think stuff like this is a little too far, but when has she ever not been a vibrant, unpredictable, and unfiltered personality to have fun with? What makes this tougher to swallow, though, is Nicki Minaj's recent rants against Megan Thee Stallion and many others. Perhaps these instances are what led fans to question her state and notice a pattern of oddity.

On that note, we hope that this is just speculation and an overreaction at the end of the day. The "FTCU" MC recently unblocked Erica Banks on Twitter, so in other ways, she's showing signs of growth and maturity. Let's hope that continues to be an upward trend. For more news and the latest updates on Nicki Minaj, stick around on HNHH.

