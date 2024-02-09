Saweetie Shares Her Thoughts On Nicki Minaj And Megan Thee Stallion Rap Beef

Even as fans try and process whether or not there's a new high-profile rap beef between Latto and Ice Spice, many are still processing what happened starting late last month. That's when the biggest story in all of rap so far this year broke out, a beef between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion. The two hard-hitting MCs released a pair of diss tracks called "HISS" and "Big Foot." While both got off to a strong start commercially, only "HISS" really kept it up. The song leaped to a commanding number-one debut on the Hot 100.

Now, Saweetie is sharing her thoughts on the beef between the pair and rap beefs between women rappers at large. Unsurprisingly, she doesn't choose a side between Megan and Nicki. Instead, she chooses to compare how their beef is being treated to how beef between male rappers is treated. “I wonder why people even ask that because when the men have their beef it’s like ‘oh ok it’s a sport’ but when the women do it, it’s not seen as a sport,” she said in the interview. Check out the full clip of her answer below.

Saweetie's Take On Women In Rap Beefing

In the comments fans agree with her take and support her for being willing to say it. "she handled it like a pro" and "Saweetie WAKE THAT TEA UP!" two of the most liked replies to her comments read. Fans in the comments also discuss the brewing trouble between Latto and Ice Spice. Despite the formers insistence that her new song isn't a diss track, fans think the lyrics say differently.

Saweetie is still pretty fresh off of her breakup with YG last month. The pair hadn't been dating for a particularly long time but they had very much been in the public eye before calling it quits. What do you think of Saweetie's response to the question about Nicki and Megan's beef? Do you think female rap beefs are handled differently than men? Let us know in the comment section below.

