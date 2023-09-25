Saweetie’s McDonalds Meal Has Her Fans Divided

Sometimes celebs let their very strange eating habits slip. There's often backlash online for famous people of all kinds when they let slip something they eat that others perceive as gross. That isn't quite the case with a new Saweetie video making the rounds. While everything she eats seems pretty enjoyable to most, the way she does it has some asking questions. In the video, she's eating a McDonald's meal which includes a burger, fries, and sauce, which doesn't sound so bad all things considered.

But in the actual clip itself, she opens her burger up and pours all of her fries and sauce inside of it before closing it back and taking a bite of the entire concoction. While some in the comments are discussing her food choices, many are focusing on something else in the video. "What is the point of nails, if they make it hard to do normal things?," one of the top comments reads. It's in reference to the exceedingly long silver nails Saweetie is sporting in the video. Most of the top comments see fans discussing what the point of the nails is if they make it difficult to do even basic tasks. Despite effectively assembling and eating her meal with them on, many fans suspect that things are difficult as a result of wearing the nails. Check out the full clip below.

Saweetie's Nails Cause Discussion

The top comment on the post comes from Tamar Braxton, who expresses love for Saweetie but asks her some important questions. "So beautiful but the nails .. It’s giving Edward scissor hands!! Sister how do u wipe your ass? I love you but someone asked me to ask you," she hilariously comments. Clearly many agree as her comment received over 20k likes in less than a day.

This isn't the only time she's shown off the nails recently. She brought them out for a San Francisco 49ers game last week where fans expressed some similar sentiments. What do you think of Saweetie's nails and the way she eats her McDonalds meal? Let us know in the comment section below.

