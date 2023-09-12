Saweetie Breaks Down New York Fashion Week Outfit Piece By Piece

Saweetie had quick receipts for everything she was wearing.

New York Fashion Week is about to wrap up and plenty of notable names have been showing off their fabulous looks and designer pieces. One of those is Saweetie, who ran into a TikTok account that breaks down outfits. She took the opportunity to flex her very expensive outfit. Her skirt and jacket are courtesy of Kim Shui and have a price tag that runs up quite a few hundreds. She also paired it with some YSL shoes that tally up nearly $1000 all on their own. Paired with some glistening jewelry and red and white nails and she has a killer fit altogether. Check out the full thing below.

That wasn't the only thing she did while in New York either. Videos made the rounds online of Saweetie and Ice Spice hanging out at a SZA concert happening in the city. They got to witness a good one too. SZA made headlines during the show when she announced that she had a deluxe edition of her album SOS on the way later this year. The project will be called LANA and features 7 new tracks and while it doesn't have a confirmed release date yet it should be arriving in the next few months.

Saweetie Passes A NYFW Fit Check

One of the biggest reasons Saweetie has been making headlines recently is her relationship with YG. The pair went as official as they're likely to get when he posted a couples pic of the pair out on the town to his Instagram last month. The pair even collaborated on a new single called "BIRTHDAY" back in July which also featured Tyga.

That was one of two new singles that Saweetie dropped simultaneously. The other was called "SHOT O' CLOCK." The songs have racked up 3 million and 1.5 million streams respectively. What do you think of Saweetie's slightly awkward New York Fashion Week fit check on TikTok? Let us know in the comment section below.

