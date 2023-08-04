Saweetie’s “SHOT O’ CLOCK” BTS Photos Channel Her Inner Cleopatra With Giant Snakes

Artists like Aaliyah and Britney Spears previously paved the way for using wild animals in their visuals and performances, but modern starlets like Saweetie continue to keep the trend alive. Last weekend, the California native gave us two new singles – “BIRTHDAY” and “SHOT O’ CLOCK.” After teaming up with Tyga and her boyfriend, YG, for the former track, the fashionista collaborated with a few huge snakes to film the music video for the latter, which landed on Thursday (August 3).

In the visual for “SHOT O’ CLOCK,” Saweetie beautifully channelled her inner Cleopatra. In her usual fashion, the Icy Girl left little to the imagination in several of her looks, including a sultry silver bodysuit that puts her perfectly sculpted curves on display. On Friday morning, her Instagram feed lit up with a photo dump showing off her body, as well as the black and white reptiles she had the opportunity to get up close and personal with while filming.

Saweetie’s Latest Visual Gets Seriously Wild

As per usual, Saweetie’s glam is entirely on point, from her long black hair cascading down her back to her beautiful blue eyeshadow bringing out the brown in her eyes. Of course, there are always those with someone to say in the comments. This time around, it appears the “Best Friend” hitmaker’s main criticism is comparing herself to Cleopatra. Besides her new “SHOT O’ CLOCK” and “BIRTHDAY” singles, Saweetie has also been in the news in connection with the Barbie movie.

While she didn’t actually appear on the star-studded soundtrack, industry insiders have since confirmed that Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” collab originally belonged to the Icy Girl. While this easily could’ve caused tension between the rap divas, Saweetie made it clear there’s no bad blood by naming Minaj on her list of dream collaborators. Read more about that below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

