Saweetie Shares Stunning Photo Dump From Jake Paul Fight

The Jake Paul and Nate Diaz fight instantly became one of the biggest pop culture moments of the year. From Paul arriving in an actual tank to walking into the ring with Lil Durk to ultimately surprising many fans by winning the fight, there was seemingly constant intrigue. That extended to the many, MANY major celebrities who showed up to watch the fight themselves. One of those was Saweetie who had an instantly memorable outfit to show off. She looked so good, in fact, even the announcers themselves couldn’t help but comment on her ring girl outfit.

Now, she’s sharing an amazing photo dump from the night with her fans. Saweetie showed off the massive white coat and pink bag she carried with her into the fight and also shared some clips of her in-ring attire. In the caption, she shouted out Chanel and also took advantage of a pretty good time to advertise her Fansly. “chanel me… off the top shelf please! & btw… 😛 subscribe to my page on fansly.com/saweetie for my spicy side 🤫 exclusive content, music, BTS and moreeeee,” the post’s caption reads. Fellow celebs quickly took to the comments to shout her out. Just after the post was made Chloe Bailey arrived in the comments to call her the “baddest.”

Saweetie Fight Night IG Post

Saweetie released two new songs last month. First came “SHOT O’CLOCK” which she had teased fans with in the lead-up to its release. On the exact same day, she released the even more highly-anticipated new song “BIRTHDAY.” The track is a collaboration with YG and Tyga that comes at an appropriate time. The trio are headed out on tour later this year.

The Str8 To The Klub tour will make 14 stops from September to November. On top of the headlining trio Kamaiyah, Wallie The Sensei, and DJ Vision are also coming along. Tickets for the shows first went on sale late last month. What do you think of Saweetie’s outfit from the Jake Paul fight? Let us know in the comment section below.

