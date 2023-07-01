YG, Tyga, And Saweetie Headed On Tour Together

After dropping a pair of new songs earlier this summer, YG and Tyga are teaming up to go on tour together later this year. According to HipHopNMore, they’ll be joined by Saweetie, Kamaiyah, Wallie The Sensei, and DJ Vision. The tour starts in September at makes 14 stops in the US and Canada, mostly along the west coast. It wraps up in November with a finale show in Inglewood at the Kia Forum. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday the 21st at 10 am local time.

Earlier this year, Tyga and YG dropped a pair of collaborative singles together. “West Coast Weekend” came first and saw the pair teaming up with Blxst for a summery tribute to west coast living. They followed it up with the much more intense “Platinum” which saw them trading off hard-hitting bars in more typical subject matter for both rappers. Rumors also swirled that the pair were working on an entire collaborative album. The announcement of a joint tour only served to further those rumors.

YG And Tyga Hit The Road Later This Year

THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: (L-R) Tyga and YG attend REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1 on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Both YG and Tyga have faced plenty of ongoing publicity about their high-profile relationships recently. YG and Saweetie going on tour together seems like more than just a coincidence. The pair have been spotted going on various date nights for weeks now. They also may have recently gone official though it’s not 100% clear. The joint tour certainly won’t do anything to slow those rumors down.

Tyga has also been subject to quite a bit of media buzz surrounding his relationship with Avril Lavigne. After initial reports that the pair had broken up following fans spotting them leaving a club separately, they seem to be giving things another try. Will you be attending one of Tyga, YG, and Saweetie’s shows together later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

