Frequent collaborators Tyga and YG are back with a brand new song; this time, they’ve got their sights set on a hit. The two California MCs have made plenty of songs together in the past. Just last week the pair teamed up with Blxst for a new single “West Coast Weekend.” This week they’re back with another new song “Platinum.” While there’s still no more news about their reported collaborative album they seem to be inching closer.

On “Platinum” Tyga and YG drift away from the wavy vibes of their new single last week into something much more hard-hitting. The sunny, west-coast, hard-hitting gangster raps are nothing unfamiliar to either artist. They both do their thing on the track and still have as much chemistry as ever. The music video for the song is about what you’d expect. It features bold cars, beautiful women, big chains, and signals of California in every direction.

Tyga And YG Go “Platinum”

For Tyga, it’s been a bit of a slow start to 2023 so far. He released his own single “Day One” back in May. His only other appearance came on the OHGEESY song “Chrome Hearted” where he lends a guest feature. More music could be coming down the pipe for Tyga soon though. A recent report pointed out that he’s been in the studio a lot with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker recently working on music.

For YG it’s been even more scant. The two collaborative singles he’s dropped with Tyga have been his only new music this year so far. He did still make some noise when he attended Tupac’s long-awaited Hollywood Walk Of Fame star ceremony. After the event, his car was allegedly stopped by police and searched. His last full-length album I GOT ISSUES was released back in November of last year. What do you think of YG and Tyga’s new single? Let us know in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You know how many b*tches thugged out off the liquor?

Straight tequila shots, so it’s f*ckin’ up my liver

Shoutout 800, that’s my motherf*ckin’ hitter

That’s my killer, that’s my dawg, that’s my motherf*ckin’ n*gga

[Via]