It seems like one of pop culture’s most unexpected couples isn’t calling it quits after all. Moreover, according to reports from ET, Avril Lavigne and Tyga are back together just a couple of weeks after rumors spread that the two decided to part ways. “Tyga and Avril are back together after their split,” the report’s source allegedly stated. “They were still hanging out and talking after their breakup and decided to give things another shot.” Furthermore, the source explained that the “casual” status of their relationship is to “focus on enjoying their time together.” It’s quite the vague news, but after all, it’s only a report at the end of the day.

What’s more is that the apparently on-again pair enjoyed a lot of time together recently, adding to rumors of their reconciliation. Whether it was 4th of July celebrations or filming a TikTok together, apparently neither Tyga nor Avril Lavigne was ready to let things go so soon. Regardless of what’s going on behind the scenes, hopefully the two continue to find happiness in each other as either friends or something more. A breakup is one thing, but to split after trying and trying could potentially hold some nastier sentiments when the dust is settled.

Read More: Tyga Not Phased By Avril Lavigne Keeping $80k Necklace Gift: Report

Avril Lavigne & Tyga At A Party

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: Tyga and Avril Lavigne attend the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Pavillon des Invalides on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

In fact, that’s kind of what we saw with the pop-punk icon’s ex, Mod Sun, who wasn’t too happy that Avril Lavigne called their engagement off and then started dating Tyga. He recently thanked fans at a show for helping him through this rough time in his life. “Ya’ll f***ing saved my goddamn life for the last six weeks,” he remarked. “If any of y’all are going through some shit right now, whether it be heartbreak, depression, addiction, anxiety, maybe you just have a negative voice in your head right now, I want you to know the one thing I have learned in the last almost four years: Do not be afraid to ask for help. So, thank you for helping me. It’s time for a new chapter.”

Also, the artist seemingly addressed these developments on his new song “Strangers.” Even though this seems like quite the bitter end, there are also way too many moving parts and omitted interactions for us spectators to make a true judgement call. All that we know is that, at least as of writing this article, it looks like this saga isn’t over yet. For more news and the latest updates on Tyga and Avril Lavigne, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Mod Sun Fans Show Support By Shouting “F*** Tyga” At Concert

[via]