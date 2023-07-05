Tyga and Avril Lavigne posted a TikTok video together on Wednesday featuring Tyga’s new single for the summer, “Bops Goin Brazy.” The post comes despite TMZ reporting that the two called it quits, late last month. Their current relationship status now appears unclear, but they began dating back in March.

In the TikTok post, Tyga kicks things off by dancing up to the camera before Lavigne joins in to start lip-syncing. Fans in the comments were excited to see Lavigne back in the picture.

Tyga & Avril Lavigne In Paris

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: Tyga and Avril Lavigne attend the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Pavillon des Invalides on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

“I had totally forgotten they were together now,” one user commented. Others advised Tyga to drop the full track on more streaming platforms. “Gotta drop it soon guy, I’m afraid the people using it will make me tired of it before I can appreciate the entire track,” one wrote.

Tyga and Lavigne began dating back in March. At the time, a source for PEOPLE confirmed that the two were “very into each other.” “They’re still not exclusive and just getting to know each other. They’re taking things very slowly to be on the safe side and really get to know each other before diving into something serious,” they said at the time. “But they are spending a lot of time together.” Check out Tyga and Lavigne’s new TikTok post below.

Tyga & Avril Lavigne Dance To “Bops Goin Brazy”

Prior to dating Tyga, Lavigne was engaged to be married to Mod Sun, but she broke things off in February. At the time, the split reportedly came as a surprise to Mod Sun who was embarking on a tour. He recently referenced the breakup in a new single, “From Strangers to Lovers to Strangers.” “I remember loving you before we ever met / Saw you on a TV then I met you through a friend,” he sings. “Then I started talking to you on the internet / Went from strangers to lovers to strangers again.”

