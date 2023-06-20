Avril Lavigne began 2023 as the fiancée of Mod Sun, but by February, she had moved on with Tyga. Many were shocked by the unexpected pair’s union, which made headlines in a big way during Paris Fashion Week. When the confusion wore off, however, the idea of the rapper and singer in love grew on their respective fan bases as their relationship blossomed through the spring. As we step into summer, Lavigne’s relationship status has changed once again, according to a new report from TMZ.

On Tuesday (June 20), the outlet revealed that she and Tyga actually ended things a few weeks ago. Sources close to the recording artists say that there’s no drama surrounding the split, but rather, “the romance just ran its course.” Lavigne has recently wrapped up her latest tour, and the “Rack City” rapper is in the midst of making new music to show off when he hits the stage next.

Read More: Avril Lavigne’s Latest Instagram Photo Dump Shows Off Her G-String & PDA With Tyga

Tyga and Avril Lavigne Decide to Focus on Friendship

Tyga and Avril Lavigne attend the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Pavillon des Invalides on March 06, 2023. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

We didn’t get to see too much of the short-lived couple together in public, though what we did see showed a lot of adoration for each other. Tyga spoiled his Canadian lover with an incredible chain that perfectly matches her personality about halfway through their time together. Elsewhere, they shared a sweet moment of PDA in a photo dump posted to Avril’s Instagram feed earlier this month

Aside from dealing with the unbecoming pain of heartbreak, Tyga has also been dealing with criticism from internet trolls this month. When sharing a snippet of a track he’s been working on that samples Vanilla Ice, he obviously didn’t strike a chord with every listener. Read what music lovers have been saying at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Tyga Hit With Vicious Roasts Over Snippet With Vanilla Ice Sample

[Via]