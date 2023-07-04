Even though they already broke up, Tyga and Avril Lavigne proved that they can still have a good time together. Moreover, the former couple recently went to a Las Vegas club during the day on Saturday (June 1) and partied together with seemingly no issues. Not only that, but they even shared the stage for a moment at the Encore Beach Club, which is located inside the Wynn Las Vegas. The pop-punk artist performed with Marshmello that day, whereas the Compton rapper performed onstage later that night. Apparently he saw Lavigne’s show from the DJ booth’s VIP section, and they linked up amid smiles and laughs shortly after.

Furthermore, they eventually exited the venue with their respective crew, although Tyga waited for Avril Lavigne to finish taking pictures with fans before doing so. For those unaware, TMZ reported that they split up amicably after deciding that they did everything they could do in the relationship. What made it such a hot-button pairing in pop culture, though, wasn’t just because of the musical crossover. In fact, they went public in March, just a month after she called off her engagement to fellow pop-punk star Mod Sun.

Read More: Tyga Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Avril Lavigne & Tyga Link Up After Vegas Show

Regardless of that history, it’s clear that reports of them wanting to stay friends were proved with this outing. What’s more is that Avril Lavigne might be making many more celebrity friends within the realms of hip-hop and R&B in the future. For example, she recently attended SZA’s SOS tour in Los Angeles, and the TDE singer was incredibly excited to meet her in person. Given that she had a pop-punk track on the album that the tour accompanied, maybe a full-on collaboration is in the cards as well.

Meanwhile, the West Coast MC might be straying into the world of pop-punk as well soon. Rumors recently swirled of him and Travis Barker collaborating on music together, which might potentially be a new EP. No matter what these artists get up to in the future, it’s always heartening to see a friendly split rather than a nasty feud. Stick around on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Avril Lavigne & Tyga.

Read More: Drake Gets Miami Nightclub Going With Some Avril Lavigne

[via]