Tyga dates
- RelationshipsTyga & Avril Lavigne Reportedly Back Together After Reconsidering BreakupDidn't they split a couple of weeks ago?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsTyga & Avril Lavigne Club Together After BreakupAll's good between the former couple, at least in Vegas.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsAvril Lavigne Steps Out With Tyga After Mod Sun Fans Chanted "F**k Tyga" At ShowThe new couple proudly walked out of a restaurant as backlash starts to form against their fling.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsA Look Into Tyga’s Dating HistoryTyga's New Relationship Alert!By Ferri Trust