Tyga & Sabrina Claudio Reveal That Their Boo'd Up Pics Were Just For A Music Video

BYGabriel Bras Nevares25 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Tyga attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition Presented by Chopard and Red Sea International Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2024 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Some fans exhaled a sigh of relief, whereas others shed a tear at the loss of Tyga and Sabrina Claudio shipping campaigns.

It turns out that Tyga and Sabrina Claudio's lovey-dovey pictures together were just to get buzz started for a music video... go figure. Moreover, they took to their Instagram pages to post a teaser for their upcoming collab "No Question" and its visual treatment, which is set in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Claudio is of Cuban and Puerto Rican descent, so it'll be interesting to see what gorgeous vistas and landscapes we get to see, and just how much they ham it up with the fake fling stuff. Some fans expressed relief at this news, whereas others are sad that their shipping campaign barely got off the ground.

It's not all that Tyga's been controversially in the news over as of late, though, even when it comes to music videos. For example, Trey Songz recently posted some footage of an unreleased music video with him, and explained why he chose not to release it. "Archives," Songz captioned the post. "I scrapped this video cause it wasn’t enough Black women in it. In Spain last time somebody called me n***er didn’t feel right [shoulder shrug emoji]. Song cold tho. Traw my dawg @tyga."

Read More: Travis Scott & Tyga's Alleged Cannes Fight: What Happened?

Tyga & Sabrina Claudio Tease New Music Video

Elsewhere, this should be a pretty exciting collab for both artists, who have had a good 2024 so far with big chances to make it even hotter. On Tyga's end, he recently released the single "Uh Huh" with 310babii, expanding their collaborative history and giving fans yet another hit. It was a banger, and folks wonder whether he will keep this up for this Claudio team-up or switch gears entirely. From what the music video and fake relationship indicates, it won't exactly be a trunk-knocker.

Meanwhile, Tyga has also made sure to represent the older generation with some of his new releases, including the era-bending single "Hello B***h." It's a song that pays homage to current MCs like BIA and older legends like Lil Jon, and shows off some surprising and welcome versatility. We'll see how "No Question" stacks up to these releases, and whether we'll see a new side to him this time around. Let's just be more careful with the rumor mill next time artists try to play us with some promotional romantic pics.

Read More: Tyga And Blac Chyna Drop Custody Battle, Agree To Joint Custody

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles - ArrivalsMusicTyga And Sabrina Claudio Spark Relationship Rumors With Lovey Dovey New Photos7.9K
The Love Hard Tour: Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle - New Orleans, LAMusicTrey Songz Scrapped Tyga Music Video Due To Lack Of Black Representation8.4K
Selena Gomez Hosts The Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health - ArrivalsMusicTyga Channels His Horror Movie Side With An Impressive Halloween Costume1470
Houston Astros v Washington NationalsMusicTravis Scott Affiliate Luxury Tax 50 Clowns Tyga After Cannes Brawl8.2K