Tyga & Sabrina Claudio Reveal That Their Boo'd Up Pics Were Just For A Music Video

It turns out that Tyga and Sabrina Claudio's lovey-dovey pictures together were just to get buzz started for a music video... go figure. Moreover, they took to their Instagram pages to post a teaser for their upcoming collab "No Question" and its visual treatment, which is set in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Claudio is of Cuban and Puerto Rican descent, so it'll be interesting to see what gorgeous vistas and landscapes we get to see, and just how much they ham it up with the fake fling stuff. Some fans expressed relief at this news, whereas others are sad that their shipping campaign barely got off the ground.
It's not all that Tyga's been controversially in the news over as of late, though, even when it comes to music videos. For example, Trey Songz recently posted some footage of an unreleased music video with him, and explained why he chose not to release it. "Archives," Songz captioned the post. "I scrapped this video cause it wasn’t enough Black women in it. In Spain last time somebody called me n***er didn’t feel right [shoulder shrug emoji]. Song cold tho. Traw my dawg @tyga."
Tyga & Sabrina Claudio Tease New Music Video
Elsewhere, this should be a pretty exciting collab for both artists, who have had a good 2024 so far with big chances to make it even hotter. On Tyga's end, he recently released the single "Uh Huh" with 310babii, expanding their collaborative history and giving fans yet another hit. It was a banger, and folks wonder whether he will keep this up for this Claudio team-up or switch gears entirely. From what the music video and fake relationship indicates, it won't exactly be a trunk-knocker.
Meanwhile, Tyga has also made sure to represent the older generation with some of his new releases, including the era-bending single "Hello B***h." It's a song that pays homage to current MCs like BIA and older legends like Lil Jon, and shows off some surprising and welcome versatility. We'll see how "No Question" stacks up to these releases, and whether we'll see a new side to him this time around. Let's just be more careful with the rumor mill next time artists try to play us with some promotional romantic pics.