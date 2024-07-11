Tyga & Sabrina Claudio Reveal That Their Boo'd Up Pics Were Just For A Music Video

Some fans exhaled a sigh of relief, whereas others shed a tear at the loss of Tyga and Sabrina Claudio shipping campaigns.

It turns out that Tyga and Sabrina Claudio's lovey-dovey pictures together were just to get buzz started for a music video... go figure. Moreover, they took to their Instagram pages to post a teaser for their upcoming collab "No Question" and its visual treatment, which is set in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Claudio is of Cuban and Puerto Rican descent, so it'll be interesting to see what gorgeous vistas and landscapes we get to see, and just how much they ham it up with the fake fling stuff. Some fans expressed relief at this news, whereas others are sad that their shipping campaign barely got off the ground.

It's not all that Tyga's been controversially in the news over as of late, though, even when it comes to music videos. For example, Trey Songz recently posted some footage of an unreleased music video with him, and explained why he chose not to release it. "Archives," Songz captioned the post. "I scrapped this video cause it wasn’t enough Black women in it. In Spain last time somebody called me n***er didn’t feel right [shoulder shrug emoji]. Song cold tho. Traw my dawg @tyga."

Tyga & Sabrina Claudio Tease New Music Video

Elsewhere, this should be a pretty exciting collab for both artists, who have had a good 2024 so far with big chances to make it even hotter. On Tyga's end, he recently released the single "Uh Huh" with 310babii, expanding their collaborative history and giving fans yet another hit. It was a banger, and folks wonder whether he will keep this up for this Claudio team-up or switch gears entirely. From what the music video and fake relationship indicates, it won't exactly be a trunk-knocker.