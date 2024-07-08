Tyga And Sabrina Claudio Spark Relationship Rumors With Lovey Dovey New Photos

This could all just be for a music video.

Tyga is someone whose love life has been the topic of conversation at various points throughout his career. Firstly, it was his relationship with Kylie Jenner that had people intrigued and in some ways, upset. However, his most prominent relationship has been with Blac Chyna. He shared a child with Chyna and they are currently co-parenting. Since Chyna, Tyga hasn't exactly been forthcoming about who he's dated, except for that brief period when he was with Avril Lavigne.

Today, however, he sparked up a whole new batch of rumors. This time, concerning himself and Sabrina Claudio. Overall, the rapper and the r&b singer can be seen getting lovey-dovey in the images. The two are on the beach while enjoying what appears to be the sunset. The images were shared without a caption and it is made out to look like these two are a couple. However, as some fans in the comments section suggested, this could just be a music video shoot.

Tyga x Sabrina Claudio

However, neither artist has given us any indication or clarity on the situation. Instead, the comments on the post above were turned off. Essentially, fans can't speculate as to what is going on. Perhaps the two weren't amused with how people were reacting. Or maybe they were annoyed with people spoiling the alleged music video surprise. Either way, there is no doubt that these images have sparked dating rumors. Only time will tell what the truth here really is.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Tyga and Sabrina Claudio are teasing a new music video? Or do you think that they are actually in a relationship right now? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

