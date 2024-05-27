Travis Scott & Tyga's Alleged Cannes Fight: What Happened?

The glamorous backdrop of the Cannes Film Festival took an unexpected turn when an altercation involving some big-name celebrities erupted. According to initial reports, Travis Scott and Tyga had allegedly gotten into a public fight. Naturally, this sparked significant buzz and speculation. This was especially true due to their shared history with reality TV star Kylie Jenner. However, new information has revealed that it wasn’t actually Tyga that Travis had gotten into a scuffle with. So, what really happened?

The Incident At Cannes

According to a source who spoke to E! News, Alexander "A.E." Edwards fought with Travis at a party. On May 23, 2024, Travis Scott and Tyga were at “The After” party hosted by Richie Akiva, following the 2024 amFar Gala. Travis, Tyga, and A.E. were all on stage being introduced by the event’s host. The clash reportedly began when Travis allegedly snatched the mic out of Richie’s hand and threw it to the floor. A.E then tried to de-escalate the situation but Travis walked off stage, only to return with rapper and record producer, Southside. According to the source, Southside became aggressive with A.E., which led to him getting punched by A.E. The source stated: “Southside began to become aggressive with people on stage and pushed A.E... Things escalated when Southside decided to not calm down, so A.E. eventually punched Southside.

You may be wondering what all this had to do with Travis Scott. Well, the rapper became part of the incident when he allegedly tried to push A.E. off the stage. On the other hand, Tyga was spotted standing behind the DJ booth, seemingly unfazed by everything going on. Security eventually intervened and managed to break up the fight without any serious injuries. After the incident, Travis Scott and Southside promptly left while A.E. and Tyga chose to stay and enjoy the party until the early morning, according to the source.

Is Kylie Jenner To Blame?

Videos of the scuffle soon circulated online, showing the chaotic scene and drawing widespread attention. Fans quickly speculated that the brawl began because of Tyga and Travis’s past connection to Kylie Jenner. Tyga and Kylie Jenner dated publicly from 2014 to 2017, during which time their relationship was often in the media spotlight. After their breakup, Kylie began dating Travis in 2017. The couple have two children together and finally split in 2023.

This shared romantic history has occasionally fueled rumors of rivalry between the two rappers. However, there has been no evidence to prove that the scuffle was because of the model. After all, Travis Scott and Tyga have had a few interactions over the years that have not led to fights. Both have also maintained successful music careers and have crossed paths at various industry events. For example, in 2022, Tyga supported Travis by attending Travis’s first performance since his 2021 Astroworld Festival. Altogether, the two rappers are evidently amicable and cordial with each other, at least in public. In the wake of the Cannes incident, neither Travis Scott, Tyga, A.E., Southside, nor Richie have made a public statement.

