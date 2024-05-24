Travis Scott & Tyga Brawl: Alexander "AE" Edwards And Southside Were Also Part Of Massive Altercation

Travis Scott and Tyga were going viral this morning thanks to a footage of a brawl that was making the rounds online. Overall, it was said that this took place at Cannes and that it was Travis and Tyga in the melee. Well, it turns out that Tyga was not actually involved in the fight. Instead, it was actually his assistants who were involved in the massive brawl. Let us set the scene for you on this one.

Both Travis Scott and Tyga were behind the DJ Booth at Richie Akiva's party. At one point, Akiva took the mic and said “We got T-Raww, AE and Travis in the building.” Subsequently, Travis got angry and smashed the mic before leaving the booth. Alexander "AE" Edwards was in the vicinity when this happened and tried to get Travis to calm down. However, Scott went to go get the producer Southside and returned. Eventually, Southside and AE started to fight and Scott intervened with himself and AE scuffling all across the stage.

Travis Scott & Southside Vs. AE

As for Tyga, it has been stated that he remained behind the DJ booth as this went down. Instead, his assistants helped AE where they continued to keep Scott at bay. Following the fight, everyone seemed to be okay, although Akiva was understandably upset about what went down at his own party. It was supposed to be a joyous event, however, it was subjected to violence. Meanwhile, Tyga and AE stayed at the party until the early hours of the morning.

