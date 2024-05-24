Travis Scott & Tyga Brawl: Alexander "AE" Edwards And Southside Were Also Part Of Massive Altercation

BYAlexander Cole771 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Travis Scott Performs At The O2 Arena
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Travis Scott performs at The O2 Arena on August 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

It appears as though Tyga was not involved in the fight.

Travis Scott and Tyga were going viral this morning thanks to a footage of a brawl that was making the rounds online. Overall, it was said that this took place at Cannes and that it was Travis and Tyga in the melee. Well, it turns out that Tyga was not actually involved in the fight. Instead, it was actually his assistants who were involved in the massive brawl. Let us set the scene for you on this one.

Both Travis Scott and Tyga were behind the DJ Booth at Richie Akiva's party. At one point, Akiva took the mic and said “We got T-Raww, AE and Travis in the building.” Subsequently, Travis got angry and smashed the mic before leaving the booth. Alexander "AE" Edwards was in the vicinity when this happened and tried to get Travis to calm down. However, Scott went to go get the producer Southside and returned. Eventually, Southside and AE started to fight and Scott intervened with himself and AE scuffling all across the stage.

Read More: What Is Travis Scott's Best-Selling Album?

Travis Scott & Southside Vs. AE

As for Tyga, it has been stated that he remained behind the DJ booth as this went down. Instead, his assistants helped AE where they continued to keep Scott at bay. Following the fight, everyone seemed to be okay, although Akiva was understandably upset about what went down at his own party. It was supposed to be a joyous event, however, it was subjected to violence. Meanwhile, Tyga and AE stayed at the party until the early hours of the morning.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Was Travis Scott doing too much here? Do you think this could have been avoided? Why do you think this escalated to such a bad place to begin with? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Travis Scott Performs At The New Mercedes-Benz Showcase

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
travis-scott-tyga-fight-cannesMusicTravis Scott & Tyga Allegedly Get Into Massive Physical Altercation In Cannes: Watch12.2K
travis-scott-tyga-fight-cannesmemesMusicTravis Scott & Tyga's Alleged Fight In Cannes Gets The Meme Treatment Online1.5K
"The Idol" Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film FestivalMusicTravis Scott Receives Praise From The Barbz After Scintillating "FTCU (SLEEZEMIX)" Verse3.4K
2018 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 2MusicTravis Scott & Live Nation Settle Final Astroworld Wrongful Death Lawsuit: Details357