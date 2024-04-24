Travis Scott Performs At The New Mercedes-Benz Showcase

Earlier this week, Mercedes Benz held a special event for the unveiling of a new car. The newest in their G-class series continues an investment into the world of electric cars and made a variety of bold promises about its game-changing potential. In order to get as much attention as possible on the announcement, they had a special guest along to perform during the event. Travis Scott was in attendance to unpack some of his UTOPIA songs for those in the crowd.

In a series of videos making the rounds online, Scott injects plenty of life and energy into the show. He surprised everyone in attendance by stepping out of the car already parked on stage. Though he made use of the entire stage for the performance he did eventually return to the car and sit on it during a later song. Scott has kept busy ever since he returned from an extended hiatus following the Astroworld festival tragedy. This is just the latest in a number of live performances and appearances he's made so far in 2024. Check out some clips from his performance below.

Travis Scott At The Mercedes-Benz Showcase

Travis Scott recently released some new music for his fans but it probably didn't get the reaction he was expecting. He shared a new remix of "FE!N" which appeared on UTOPIA and originally featured Playboi Carti. The new remix version instead features Chase B and fans weren't vibing with the change. Many took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the song following its release.

Scott appeared on another recent remix that landed with much better favor among fans. He joined Sexyy Red and Chris Brown on a remix of Nicki Minaj's hit "FTCU" last week. The song dropped after weeks of teasing and left fans pretty satisfied with the results. What do you think of Travis Scott performing during the unveiling of the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class model? What do you think of the recently released CHASE B REMIX of "FE!N?" Let us know in the comment section below.

