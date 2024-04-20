Travis Scott Surprise Drops "CHASE B REMIX" Of "FE!N," But Fans Are Trashing It

Travis Scott easily had one of the most successful albums of 2023 period last year with his long-awaited fourth studio album UTOPIA. It went on to spawn some incredible and impactful songs that are well on their way to being some of the biggest of his career. "I KNOW ?" "MELTDOWN," "TELEKENESIS," and of course, "FE!N," are among the big ticket cuts. To further establish the latter in his discography Travis Scott is bringing a CHASE B REMIX into the fold.

The remix's title is a nod to fellow Houston, Texas DJ and producer CHASE B. He has a lot of close ties with Scott, crafting beats for some of his catalog. For this reimagining, the veteran is transforming the rage rap track into a dance record. With a version like this, the lyrics are at a minimum. In fact, Playboi Carti's verse is totally scrapped in the process. This is not the only major Scott track to receive a dance facelift. His 2016 mega hit "goosebumps" got HVME involved and that became a huge song in its own right.

Listen To "FE!N (CHASE B REMIX)" By Travis Scott & CHASE B

However, it seems the "FE!N (CHASE B REMIX)" is not going to see the same success. Underneath the YouTube comments have not been glowing to say the least. "This the version Fein that a middle school dance would play," one person comments. "Tiktok rizz party version," another adds. "Bro dropped this and now he needs to pick it back up😭🙏🏼" Let us know what you think and check it out above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "FE!N (CHASE B REMIX)" by Travis Scott & CHASE B? Is this his best dance remix ever, why or why not? If not, do you agree that this should have not been remixed at all? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Travis Scott and CHASE B. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Just come outside

For the night

Just come outside (Yeah, let's go)

Oh my God, that b**** bitin' (That bitch bitin')

Well, alright (Alright), tryna vibe (I'm tryna vibe this s***)

In the night, come alive

